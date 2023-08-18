WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman are calling out Norfolk Southern for not joining a close-call reporting system yet.

Fetterman and Casey say that Norfolk Southern agreed to join the Federal Railroad Administration’s Confidential Close-Call reporting system (C3RS) following the East Palestine derailment.

The two sent a letter to Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw urging him to “follow through on your promise and promptly begin participation in C3RS.”

Norfolk Southern is not alone. No Class 1 railroad has joined the system yet, according to a spokesperson for Norfolk who said that the company is “making progress toward operationalizing our membership.”

“We met with FRA representatives in May to receive the initial briefing on the program and with our labor representatives this month to discuss the multi-party Memorandum of Understanding and the subsequent implementation of the pilot program at NS,” said Connor Spielmaker, senior communications manager.

The Federal Railroad Administration released a new report on the East Palestine derailment and recommends Norfolk Southern join the program.