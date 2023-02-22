MONACA, Pa. (WKBN) — Thursday, Pennsylvania Sen. Doug Mastriano will be gathering testimony on the train derailment.

He says after visiting the site in person, he feels compelled to host a public hearing. It will focus on what he says was an inadequate warning to the people in Beaver County that a controlled burn would occur.

Mastriano says officials from Norfolk Southern, the governor’s administration and local leaders will be there. But he mainly wants to hear from concerned residents.

“They feel overwhelmed on the Pennsylvania side, they feel like they’re really forgotten,” Mastriano said. “They had trouble even getting support out of [Norfolk] Southern, but once we showed up and drew attention to their plight individually, NS has been reaching out to them.”

The meeting is set for Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Community College of Beaver County in Monaca.