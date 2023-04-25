BEAVER CO., Pa. (WKBN) — A third school district in Beaver County has filed a federal lawsuit against Norfolk Southern related to the train derailment in East Palestine.

The Ambridge Area School District claims the company was negligent and exposed its buildings and residents to a highly toxic mix of dangerous chemicals.

The school district is located approximately 25 miles from the derailment site.

The lawsuit being filed follows similar suits filed by the Blackhawk and Western Beaver school districts.