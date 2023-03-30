(WKBN) – Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says Norfolk Southern repaid more than $1 million to the state in response to the East Palestine train derailment.

The governor said the first set of reimbursements went to Pennsylvania fire departments, first responders and Beaver County Hazmat.

This initial $1 million from Norfolk Southern is for equipment damaged or contaminated during the response to the derailment.

“Norfolk Southern’s train derailment hurt communities in Western Pennsylvania, put our first responders at risk, and has taken up immense local and state resources,” Shapiro said. “Norfolk Southern must do better – and the entire cost of this derailment and its impact on the Commonwealth must be picked up by them, not the people of Pennsylvania. This critical funding will help make fire departments and first responders whole, and my Administration will continue to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for any and all impacts on our Commonwealth.”

The Shapiro Administration says it plans to maintain a long-term presence in Beaver County to continue assisting those impacted.