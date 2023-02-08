(WTRF) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said on Wednesday that chemicals from a train derailment spilled into the Ohio River in the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia after a train derailed Friday in East Palestine.

Gov. Justice said, “There were chemicals that went into the Ohio River, and immediately the people of Weirton acted and acted promptly and everything to basically shut down and transfer over to an alternate supply source for their water.”

Gov. Justice added that officials moved quickly with an abundance of caution.

The Governor said, “We had a lot of people jumping in, whether it was our DEP or the Emergency Management Division, the DHHR, the National Guard, all began offering support and help. We feel like everything is fine here.”

Gov. Justice said more details will be given as they move forward.

One of the concerns of local residents has been water contamination after dead fish were found in nearby streams.