EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Senator JD Vance weighed in on the aftermath of the train derailment in East Palestine.

His office is requesting anyone with ‘credible reports of environmental harm’ to reach out. He says he wants to make sure problems people are seeing in East Palestine get reported to the federal government.

Another problem facing first responders is contaminated gear. First News has gotten reports that some departments are having to borrow turn-out gear from other departments because their gear was contaminated by the fire. Vance says he’s heard some of those same concerns.

“A lot of the equipment has been contaminated, and so we need to make sure that FEMA, which is the federal disaster relief agency, is providing these firefighters the resources that they’re entitled to, to make sure their equipment is being decontaminated,” Vance said.

Vance also says — if necessary– he would support additional federal funding to replace first responders’ gear that was ruined because of the derailment.