EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — As East Palestine recovers Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is back in the village.

He is set to meet with residents at 12:30 p.m. as they continue to deal with the aftermath of February’s train derailment.

It’s been nearly two and a half months since the train derailment in East Palestine. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is meeting today with residents of the area to discuss their ongoing concerns in the wake of the derailment.

Last week, workers with Norfolk Southern indicated they are nearly finished replacing the south side track in the area where the accident happened and will eventually begin working to remove the north side rails and the contaminated soil beneath them.

The roundtable discussion is closed to the media, but Brown will be available after to answer questions.

