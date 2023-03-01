EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Those involved in the effort to clean up creeks and other waterways in and around East Palestine say their work will continue, potentially for decades to come.

Governor Mike DeWine got a first-hand look at the efforts underway along Leslie Run Creek in East Palestine Park on Wednesday morning.

In addition to removing contamination from the water and the creek bed underneath, the village’s Water Treatment director told him that there are what are called “sentinel wells” that have been installed away from the immediate area to monitor for groundwater pollution.

“Other areas where there have been hazardous spills, where they’ve sampled these sentinel wells for 30 years, it takes groundwater a long time to move, and in this area, we would be moving upstream to get to our water wellfield,” he said.

The state’s EPA director says the wells have been installed to detect possible pollutants well before they may be able to reach the village’s drinking water wells.