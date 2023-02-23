COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is providing an update Thursday at 11 a.m. about the impact on wildlife following the East Palestine derailment.

There have been several reports of domestic and wildlife animals becoming ill or dying following the derailment, including dead fish found in Leslie Run.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Leslie Run continues to improve. A Feb. 15 sample showed “very low” levels of two contaminants: butyl acrylate and ethyl hexyl acrylate. Tests from North Fork Little Beaver Creek show much lower levels of ethyl hexyl acrylate and no traces of butyl acrylate.

The surface water cleanup is ongoing on a section of Sulphur Run near the derailment site. It is dammed to the east and west to prevent contamination of other water bodies Clean creek water at the eastern end continues to be funneled away from the contaminated area and then released back into the run at the western dam.

No vinyl chloride has been detected in any of these waterways.

The Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission is no longer detecting contaminates related to the derailment in the Ohio River.