EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed that it will be holding an investigative hearing in East Palestine.

The hearing will be on the investigation into the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine on Feb. 3.

Details of the hearing will be released later, but it is scheduled for June 22-23, the NTSB confirms.

Reuters, citing Board Chair Jennifer Homendy, reported that the hearing will be held at the high school and will include four panels. Homendy told Reuters that she hopes that the NTSB can issue its final report by early 2024.

The derailment in East Palestine caused mandatory evacuations for residents prior to the subsequent release of chemicals from the burning train cars due to the threat of an explosion. Questions remain as to the long-term environmental impact as a result of the release.

In its latest report, the NTSB reported that testing found anomalies with the function of some pressure relief devices (PRDs) removed from some of the derailed tank cars.

NTSB is conducting a safety investigation to determine the probable cause of the derailment and issue any safety recommendations, if necessary, to prevent future derailments. The NTSB can also issue urgent recommendations at any point during the investigation.