EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald’s locations in Northeast Ohio have joined together to do their part in supporting the East Palestine community.

The effort is being led by Columbiana County McDonald’s operator Steve Telischek. Restaurants in the Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown areas will be donating 20 percent of sales from 4-9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28.

Funds will be donated to The Brightside Project’s East Palestine Crisis Relief Fund to support those impacted by the train derailment.

“We’re proud to be a part of this community, and we know how tough these last few weeks have been,” Telischek said. “We’re so grateful for all the Brightside Project has done to support East Palestine and we’re happy our support will help them continue serving the community.”

“We’re grateful for our local McDonald’s operators’ partnership and support,” said Scott Lewis, executive director of The Brightside Project, Inc. “The proceeds of this fundraiser will directly benefit our neighbors in East Palestine.”

The Brightside Project is a nonprofit organization that serves children in need in Columbiana County and surrounding communities. The organization is committed to supporting families through mental health resources and basic necessities.