EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Teams in East Palestine are reporting residents may be receiving potential calls from unofficial cleaning services, including requests for residents to sign paperwork related to home entry access agreements.

Norfolk Southern posted the following comment on its website, “These are not on behalf of Norfolk Southern or its partners; the official company contracted for cleaning services does not ask residents to sign a form for access to their home. Additionally, no one affiliated with Norfolk Southern is going door-to-door offering any type of services. All services are scheduled through the Family Assistance Center.”

Norfolk Southern said the group is committed to providing resources and services for residents and to direct calls regarding service authenticity to the Family Assistance Center at 800-230-7049.

Norfolk Southern recommends that impacted residents remain vigilant around unofficial services or requests to avoid issues of fraud. Do not provide personal information to unknown organizations or individuals and be wary of attempts to apply pressure tactics to pay for services.