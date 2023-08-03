EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – On the six-month anniversary of the train derailment in East Palestine, Norfolk Southern announced a $500,000 grant to support economic development in East Palestine.

The money will pay for an independent, private-sector economic development consultant who will be hired by and work for the village.

“As I’ve met with members of the community over the past six months, many have expressed interest in a long-term economic development strategy,” said Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw. “These funds will allow the village to hire a professional economic development consultant and create a plan to support long-term prosperity.”

The money will, said Shaw, will be used to pay for several objectives: engaging with community and business leaders, assessing the current state of East Palestine’s economy, setting achievable economic development goals and helping the village implement a plan to foster and support economic growth.

East Palestine Village officials will have more information on the economic development plan in the coming weeks.