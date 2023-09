EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw will be in East Palestine on Thursday as his company breaks ground on a safety training center.

The center will train first responders from Ohio, Pennsylvania, and the surrounding regions on how to respond to a diverse range of emergencies on railroad tracks.

The center is coming to Park Avenue.

The mayor and the fire chief will also be there for the event at 9:30 a.m.