EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Norfolk Southern is suing rail car owners over cleanup costs stemming from the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine.

The lawsuit was filed on Friday in the Northern Ohio U.S. District Court.

The company says the following companies are liable for cleanup costs:

Oxy Vinyls LP

GATX Corporation

General American Marks Company

Trinity Industries Leasing Company

SMBC Rail Services LLC

Dow Chemical Incorporated

Union Tank Car Company

Norfolk Southern also says it is seeking damages from Occidental Petroleum and others for failing to properly maintain the rail cars.

A total of 38 cars fell off the tracks in East Palestine, including 11 carrying hazardous materials like vinyl chloride.

The Ohio and U.S. EPA sued Norfolk Southern in March seeking costs to cleaning up the chemicals.