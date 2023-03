EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – According to Norfolk Southern’s website dedicated to updates involving the train derailment in East Palestine, the company will be setting up a scholarship fund for students.

The East Palestine Scholarship Fund was set up personally by CEO Alan Shaw for East Palestine High School seniors. Shaw has donated $445,000 to the fund.

Scholarships will be awarded annually.

Students can use them toward four-year universities or two-year vocational schools.