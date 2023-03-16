EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – On Thursday, Norfolk Southern announced a huge donation to The Way Station in Columbiana.

The $250,000 donation will help the non-profit assist East Palestine in its recovery efforts from the train derailment last month.

The money will help the non-profit with a permanent location in the village, get supplies and hire more staff, including a social worker.

This brings the total financial commitment from Norfolk Southern to East Palestine to $24 million. The company says there is more to come.