EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Almost a year later, cleanup continues in East Palestine after the train derailment.

As work continues in the village to get the area back to normal, soil excavation at the site is complete and most of the backfill work at the site has also been completed.

Monday, crews are behind Leake Oil on East Taggart Street to begin backfilling new stone and gravel.

Residents may notice the increased truck traffic along East Taggart between North Pleasant Drive and the Pennsylvania border, but the street will remain open as crews work.

According to Chris Hunsicker, regional manager of Norfolk Southern, this is a big milestone for them, emphasizing they have done a lot of work to remove the hazards they identified to get them off-site and handled appropriately.

“So this is turning the site back to where it was before. So you know, we want to get the community where it was before the whole incident. Keep moving forward here,” he said.

Hunsicker said they’re working with the property owners to see what they want, and at a minimum, return things to preexisting conditions.

As of Friday, 42.8 million gallons of water was recovered and transported from the site and over 176,000 tons of waste soil was removed. Backfill work is expected to continue throughout the winter.