EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Norfolk Southern has made at least a two-year commitment on paper in East Palestine.

The railroad signed a two-year lease agreement for a new Family Assistance Center that will open soon to the community.

It will be ready for residents of East Palestine and other impacted communities after Memorial Day.

More information about the center will be released closer to the opening date.

This is the latest commitment that Norfolk Southern has made to the community. Recently, Norfolk CEO Alan Shaw announced that the company will compensate homeowners for property value loss with a designated fund.