EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Agriculture says it has detected no evidence of chemical exposure during meat inspections in the area so far.

The Division of Meat Inspection has inspected more than 2,750 animals at facilities in Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, and Columbiana counties since the train derailment in East Palestine on Feb. 3. The derailment led to a release of chemicals in the area, as the train was carrying some hazardous materials and there was a risk of an explosion.

Of the more than 2,750 inspections, no animals have been flagged for symptoms of chemical exposure.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture released a fact sheet outlining the inspection process.

By law, all livestock are inspected prior to being slaughtered to ensure that they are healthy and fit. Only healthy animals are eligible for slaughter under state and federal laws.

If an animal appears to show signs of illness, a public health veterinarian or state or federal veterinarian will be called in to determine its fitness for slaughter.

In addition to examining livestock prior to slaughter, meat inspectors also examine the carcass after the animals are killed for any signs of illness.

Of the more than 2,750 inspections, five animals were determined to be unfit for the food supply, and none of those were condemned for symptoms of chemical exposure, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

In the same update released Monday, the state also said results of 71 private wells in the area have shown no harmful levels of contamination associated with the trail derailment.

Test results of soil sampling are still pending.