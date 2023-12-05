EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been just over 10 months since the near-catastrophic derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine as the railway continues to work toward its commitment to make things right in the village.

The train was carrying hazardous materials on the night of February 3 when it derailed, sending plumes of thick black smoke and toxic contaminants into the air and an oily spillage into waterways.

Weeks after the derailment, the rail line set up a Family Assistance Center (FAC) in East Palestine.

Norfolk Southern announced Tuesday that temporary relocation assistance to those who chose to relocate during oil excavation will conclude Feb. 9, 2024.

According to a news release from the company, “The Family Assistance Center will be reaching out to those residents who temporarily relocated to ensure they know what benefits and support will remain in place and the options that are available to them.”

As a courtesy, temporarily relocated residents can access an indoor home cleaning program, similar to the one that was offered by the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Residents who have taken advantage of the Norfolk Southern or U.S. EPA home cleaning program are not eligible for a second cleaning.

For more information about any of the support programs, residents can contact the FAC at 121 E. Rebecca Street or call (800)-230-7049.

Norfolk Southern has provided nearly $21 million in assistance as of November 30 and over $103 million total to East Palestine and surrounding areas in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Funds have been allocated to first responder-related costs; various renovations and upgrades in East Palestine, and economic development.