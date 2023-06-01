EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — The Environmental Protection Agency and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) will be involved in a meeting to evaluate the public health needs in East Palestine and surrounding areas.

The meeting is due to the Norfolk Southern train derailment on Feb. 3 and the following release of chemicals from the burning train cars.

The meeting will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday night.

It will be held at the First United Presbyterian Church, located at 109 W. Rebecca St.

NIH will go over a series of workshops that will be held to evaluate the public health research needs.