EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — The East Palestine water pick-up site on North Market Street got a refill today thanks to aid from across the nation.

Two out-of-state moving companies teamed up with truckloads of water from Oklahoma and Florida. They also transported a donation of water from former President Donald Trump.

“I want to thank those who helped, John Rourke — who is fantastic — Blue Line Moving,” Trump said.

“I said, you know, they could sure use some water up there, I bet. And coming from south Florida, knowing how expensive it is when hurricanes come,” said Rourke, owner of Blue Line Moving.

Rourke reached out to a business partner in Oklahoma, from 2 Fellas Moving Company.

“I said, ‘Hey, you want to bring a truck to you?’ He’s like, absolutely. Then we heard that President Trump was coming and I reached out to some people that we have mutual friends that are on his campaign,” Rourke said.

“We’re bringing thousands of bottles of water, Trump water actually,” Trump said.

The two moving companies brought a total of 13 pallets of water, 9 of which were donated by Former President Trump. Rourke estimates that’s roughly 18,000 bottles. 2 Fellas Moving Company also raised money in Oklahoma to donate to East Palestine.

“They also raised $6,000 and were able to donate it here locally,” Rourke said.

That water is free to anyone in the affected area of the train derailment.

Volunteers told First News more pallets of water are expected to be delivered to East Palestine in a few days.