EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – When U.S. senators held a hearing last week on the East Palestine train derailment, a group of local people was there. They wanted to see and hear it for themselves.

First News anchor Dave Sess sat down with Jennifer Conard at her home. In less than 2 minutes, a train passed. You could see it out her back window. The train that derailed was on fire as it went behind her house in February. It could’ve derailed there.

“We’ve got toxic dirt flying around. We’ve got rain that’s moving the toxic dirt, we don’t know where and then we’ve got aeration of the water. So it’s in the air,” Conard said.

Conard is living with those conditions now, every day, and wants more change. She called the Senate hearing “humbling but infuriating.”

Norfolk CEO Alan Shaw began his testimony at the hearing with an apology.

“I want to begin today by expressing how deeply sorry I am,” he said. Apology and empathy without action. It really doesn’t mean a whole lot in this situation.

Conard wants to see more than a $1,000 inconvenience payment. She wants more tests to convince people that the air, water, and soil are safe. She wants assurances that Norfolk Southern will commit to helping with health issues in the future and even with home values. The Conards just bought their home last year.

“If there’s one thing I could say that needs to be said, it is stop apologizing, and start making some commitments to these people,” Conard said.

Most of the people in East Palestine are lifers. They have a long family history in the village. They want to play in the park, swim in the pool, and know they’re safe. The long-term unknown is scary.

“If they do do the right thing, and we get everything cleaned up, I still think we’re gonna have a black mark on this town,” Conard said.

The group Moms Clean Air Force is in favor of using fewer petrochemicals and fewer plastics. It also wants clean air.

Conard would like to hear that Norfolk Southern will be more forthcoming on any dangerous cargo that it is bringing through town.