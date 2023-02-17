Ohio (WKBN) – A local water company released more information on their response to the East Palestine train derailment Thursday.

Aqua, in a press release, stated that their company does not serve the immediately affected area in East Palestine, but they are taking steps to protect their water.

Aqua says the water from the derailment is not connected to their source of water, but they are still ramping up testing, especially for chemicals involved in the derailment like vinyl chloride.

Aqua says they are in constant contact with officials from the Ohio EPA, US EPA and Pennsylvania DEP.

Aqua, and other local water companies, will continue to provide updates as needed.