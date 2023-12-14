EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A representative with Norfolk Southern stopped in East Palestine Thursday to talk about their interim Value Assurance Program with local real estate agents and their clients

The program will compensate for any reduction in the value of eligible residential properties in the village and surrounding areas following the train derailment.

Those eligible for the program are homeowners who had their homes on the market before the derailment, people who have put their houses on the market since the derailment, or those who want to put their houses on the market in a 5-mile radius around East Palestine.

The program helps make up the difference between the property’s market value at the time of the derailment and the market value now.

There are currently 12 houses in various stages of the program.

“A way to ensure that residents are able to receive the value of their home that it was prior to the derailment,” said Will Harden, senior director, legal claims at Norfolk Southern.

To learn more about the interim Value Assurance Program, visit the family assistance center or nsmakingitright.com.