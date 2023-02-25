Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Pennsylvania officials have finished collecting samples from most private wells around the East Palestine train derailment, according to a press release.

Governor Shapiro announced Tuesday the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) would conduct testing on independent wells within one to two miles of the train derailment site.

By Friday, the DEP had collected samples from 13 of the 16 wells within one mile of the site. The DEP are also scheduling tests for the wells between one and two miles of the site.

The testing should be completed next week, according to the press release.

“DEP staff is on the ground right now, professionally and efficiently taking independent samples of drinking water near the derailment site so that Pennsylvanians can have the information they need to keep themselves and their families safe,” said Acting DEP Secretary Rich Negrin.

Concerned residents beyond the two miles from the site can contact the DEP to request testing at 412-442-4000.

DEP is using its own laboratories to test for volatile organic compounds that were on some of the train cars, including vinyl chloride, ethylene glycol, butyl acrylates, ethylhexyl acrylate, benzene and ethanol.

More information and updates can be found on the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) online train derailment dashboard.