EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Another fox has died from a fox keeper near the East Palestine evacuation zone.

Fox keeper Taylor Holzer said a number of his foxes are still in bad shape. He is taking them to a specialty veterinarian two hours from his farm in East Palestine.

At least one fox received a discharge report citing vinyl chloride exposure as a diagnosis.

One fox that broke its leg running away during the derailment needed surgery.

Holzer declined another interview because he is busy taking care of his foxes.

WKBN also followed up with the owner of chickens, which were found dead on the day after the chemical release from the train.

The owner, Amanda Breshears, lives in North Lima and spoke to WKBN earlier this month.

She told WKBN that she has been unable to find a veterinarian who was able to perform a necropsy per the specifications from the Department of Agriculture, which is studying one other animal death in the area.

To date, the Ohio Department of Agriculture says it has only received samples from a beef calf that died on Feb. 11, approximately two miles away from the derailment site. The cause of death hasn’t been determined yet for that animal.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.