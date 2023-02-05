DARLINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — Local businesses outside of East Palestine are finding ways to help residents who have been evacuated.

The Northern Boarder Kennels in Darlington is just outside the evacuation zone. They’re offering free boarding to families who had to evacuate and couldn’t bring their dogs.

Right now, they have three of those dogs staying with them and more on the way.

“They don’t have to worry about their dogs when they’re worried about everything else in the world,” said owner Katie Schwarzwaelder.

They’ll keep the dogs until the evacuation order is lifted.