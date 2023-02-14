LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of people who say they are supporting the First Amendment right of a reporter who was arrested during his coverage of the East Palestine train derailment held a demonstration in Lisbon Tuesday.

The group wanted to show their support for NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert following his arrest during a press conference called by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine last week.

Lambert was charged with resisting arrest and criminal trespass after law enforcement asked him to be quiet during his live report during the press conference.

“This is not something about politics. I don’t care if DeWine or the people in charge of our state were Democrats, we would call them out today. I don’t care if they were libertarians. We would call them out today because right is right and wrong is wrong,’ said Dan Winston, a demonstrator at the protest.

“If we have meetings where the press is afraid to go to that they are going to be afraid that they are going to be thrown to the ground and arrested for, in our opinion, for doing nothing wrong, we’re in bad shape,” said Rick Barron, a demonstrator at the protest.

WKBN 27 First News has shown multiple angles of the incident. We’ll continue to follow the story and let you know about the special prosecutor’s decision on charges.