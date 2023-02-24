LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A small business in Trumbull County is doing its part to help the people of East Palestine.

Bodygoodies on Belmont Avenue is donating about 800 bars of its handmade natural soap to the East Palestine Community.

Each bar of soap is packaged in a bag that reads “Your community has been heavy on our hearts. We hope these handmade soaps bring a bit of light to you, your neighbors, friends, and family.”

“I’m always trying to help when I know I can, way bigger than just Ohio. But to me, this was really personal because it is so close, and I know that we can help them. It was really important,” said Heidi Goldberg, a spokesperson for Body Goodies.

Goldberg says they plan to drop the soap off at a donation drop-off point that’ll get the soap to the people of East Palestine on Monday.