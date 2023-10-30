EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — First News Senior Reporter Gerry Ricciutti visited the train derailment site Monday just hours after Norfolk Southern said it removed the last load of contaminated soil from the grounds.

Watch the video above for the latest look at the derailment site.

According to U.S. EPA Administrator Debra Shore, more than 160,000 tons of contaminated soil and more than 39 million gallons of liquid waste have been removed from the site.

Norfolk Southern environmental operations spokespersons were at the site Monday explaining the environmental remediation. They said the next phase of site remediation includes backfilling excavated areas with approved soil and rock and continued assessment of soil in the

response areas and creek sediments.