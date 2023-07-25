EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – We’re approaching six months since the train derailment and controlled release in East Palestine, and the job of cleaning up is far from over.

Bill Hugar lives along the railroad tracks in East Palestine, a quarter mile from where the controlled release took place.

“I cough more but other than that, I seem to be OK,” Hugar said.

Hugar lives almost directly in front of the spot where East Taggart Street has been closed, and that’s his biggest inconvenience.

“I’d like to see the road open. I don’t think there’s any reason to have it closed like they do,” he said.

Mark Durno with the EPA says the area north of the tracks, where damaged railroad cars were stored, is almost cleaned up and the soil was not heavily contaminated. But south of the tracks, where dirt and what looked to be railroad ties were being removed Monday, still needs to be cleaned, and it could be complicated, lasting into October.

“We know there were some active spills that happened in that area. We cleaned up a lot of waste product from that area,” Durno said. “We know there’s still a lot of sheen and a lot of contamination. We can visibly see when we distribute the sediments.”

Don Elzer owns Dogs on the Run downtown, where ice cream is also served, and where, on this warm afternoon at dinner time, there was only one person eating. Elzer says business is down 20%. He thinks people don’t want to be out.

“Normally, right now, there would be a lot of people walking around town with their families, stopping for ice cream, stopping to have dinner. We’re not seeing that. Again, it’s perception. It’s the only explanation I have,” Elzer said.

“I can’t have a garden right now because we are not sure if the dioxins in the ground will affect the food you eat,” Hugar said.

“I think time will help heal a lot of it,” Elzer said. “I think as people realize that most of the businesses are open and operating, people will start coming back.”

WKBN 27 First News reached out to Norfolk Southern to see what they had to say about the progress and was told by a spokesperson that the company will be in East Palestine until the job is done.