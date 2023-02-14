EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- The National Transportation Safety Board has released a statement regarding its investigation on the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine.

According to a press release, at approximately 8:54 p.m. local time, eastbound Norfolk Southern Railway, general merchandise freight train 32N, derailed on main track 1 in East Palestine.

As a result, 38 rail cars derailed and a fire ensued. which damaged an additional 12 cars. There were 20 total hazardous material cars in the train consist and 10 of them derailed. There were no fatalities or injuries in the incident.

NTSB said it is investigating to find out the exact cause of the derailment and it will issue safety recommendations.

Reports said NTSB investigators have identified and examined the rail car that initiated the derailment. Surveillance video from a residence showed what appears to be a wheel bearing in the final stage of overheat failure moments before the derailment.

NTSB said the wheelset from the suspected railcar has been collected as evidence for examination. The suspected overheated wheel bearing has been collected and will be examined by engineers from the NTSB Materials Laboratory in Washington, D.C.

Tank cars are currently being decontaminated by NTSB investigators. Once the process is complete, investigators will return to Ohio to complete a thorough examination of the tank cars.

Materials including vinyl chloride tank car top fittings, including the relief valves, were removed and secured in a locked intermodal container pending an NTSB examination. Once the fittings are examined by NTSB investigators, they will be shipped to Texas for testing by the NTSB.

As a part of the investigation, NTSB has obtained locomotive event recorder data, forward- and inward-facing image recording data and wayside defect detector data. NTSB investigators continue to review documentation, event recorder data and perform interviews.

NTSB said a preliminary report is expected to be published in two weeks.