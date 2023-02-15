(WKBN) – Another class action lawsuit has been filed against Norfolk Southern concerning the train derailment in East Palestine.

The latest was filed on Wednesday by Morgan & Morgan in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio. Morgan & Morgan is a nationwide injury firm.

The lawsuit claims Norfolk Southern’s efforts to clean up the derailment worsened the situation and that the company’s efforts to clean the spill by setting vinyl chloride on fire created a chemical warfare agent.

“I’m not sure Norfolk Southern could have come up with a worse plan to address this disaster,” said attorney John Morgan. “The lawsuit alleges that Norfolk Southern made it worse by essentially blasting the town with chemicals as they focused on restoring train service and protecting their shareholders.”

Morgan & Morgan is seeking medical monitoring and damages.