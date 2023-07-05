EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been five months since the Norfolk Southern train derailment shook the town of East Palestine. Although the Environmental Protection Agency has conducted studies in and around East Palestine, it is independent study results that are showing elevated levels inside homes, something the EPA is not testing.

“It does suggest that the dioxin burden on people in this community has dramatically increased as a result of the toxic plume fallout,” said Scott Smith, Chief Sustainability Officer with Eco Integrated Technologies.

Smith has been conducting independent testing on furnace filters in East Palestine for months. He explained how the results from Kristina Ferguson’s home showed that dioxin levels were more than eight times higher than that of the controlled sample.

Smith says so far, they have tested furnaces of roughly 25 homes, and 80-90% of them are showing elevated levels. The levels are being compared to other homes being tested in other cities, like Salem.

“Why are furnace filters important? Instead of doing a biopsy on someone’s lung and cutting their lung open, the closest thing we can figure out is what they were exposed to and inhaled are testing those furnace filters for dioxins and other chemicals,” he said.

Results from furnace filter inside the home of Kristina Ferguson, soil from backyard

The EPA is not testing inside homes and says they have a reason.

“EPA only recommends indoor sampling when there’s a direct pathway of exposure for a particular chemical… But, indoor sampling is very complicated. The problem with indoor sampling is there are a lot of lifestyle chemicals, cleaning products, fuels and people who smoke cigarettes,” said Mark Durno, response coordinator with the EPA.

Smith says he has made offers to the EPA to come out with him and test alongside of him, to compare results. However, it’s an offer they refuse.

“We have no plans to do that. We know the lab that he’s using is a quality lab. It’s the same type of lab we would use, so for us to collect split samples or side-by-side samples really doesn’t provide anything. Again, we don’t question the laboratory data, what we are curious about is to understand the methodology. Why were the samples collected?… and how can you look at it statistically to determine whether or not they mean anything?” Durno said.

“What you see the EPA citing most of the time is a singular exposure to a singular chemical under an OSHA-type condition. Why does that matter? Because an OSHA-type condition is, you’re at work 8-10 hours. You might be exposed to benzyne, a singular chemical, a single exposure. There are no standards for all these multiple chemicals interacting, and then interacting with whatever medication you’re on,” Smith said.

Ferguson lives down the street from the derailment sight. So close, you can hear the trains traveling from her front porch. She and the five other family members in her home have been displaced ever since two days after the derailment.

She says because Sulphur Run Creek flows right under her backyard, soil around her home has been tested multiple times. But Smith is the first person to actually test inside her home, and the results have made her feel validated.

“I knew my symptoms, I knew my body. So I knew something wasn’t right with that. Having the results helps reassure you that you haven’t lost your mind. That you’re not imagining things,” she said.

Ferguson says she has experienced extreme fatigue, dizziness and losing her balance.

“Some people have symptoms, some people do. It does not mean the people having symptoms are lying or making it up. You need to understand the profile of each human being,” Smith said. “Everyone’s taking a different profile of medications. These medications can interact, whether it’s dioxins or anything else, at even low levels and it creates new compounds.”

For Ferguson, it’s now a waiting game. One she has no control over.

“My life cannot go on like it should where I’m able to enjoy things until I get the answers from NS of what they’re gonna do to help my family,” she said.

Smith says the next round of testing will be of breastmilk. He says they have taken samples that were frozen prior to the derailment and are comparing them to samples taken after the derailment. He’s hoping to have that testing completed soon.