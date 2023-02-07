Related video: Drone video of fiery explosion over NE Ohio train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WJW) – Columbiana Humane Society officials are hoping they can soon go to several homes in East Palestine to feed and possibly rescue pets left behind when owners had to quickly evacuate due to the train derailment.

“A lot of people had to leave Friday or Saturday and many thought they would be able to go back,” said Erica Rice, a humane agent with the Columbiana County Humane Society. “Some animals are in crates and are most likely without food or water by now.”

Rice said she is in close contact with authorities in East Palestine and they are to notify her as soon as it is safe to enter.

She said she was contacted by about 20 people who need help getting their pets out of their homes.

Officials are still monitoring the wreckage of the massive, fiery train derailment that happened on Friday. To avoid a potentially “catastrophic” explosion of rail cars, five of which were carrying vinyl chloride, a controlled release and burn of the chemical from the cars occurred at 4 p.m. Monday.

“We are hoping to at least get food and water to these pets,” Rice said.

It is not known when people will be allowed back in their homes.