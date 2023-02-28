COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – State Rep. Al Cutrona, R-Canfield, says he has voted to support several amendments in the House Finance Committee on Tuesday, which he says aim to enhance train safety.

“I’m proud to stand with the residents of East Palestine and the Valley to ensure we’re working to enhance train safety in Ohio,” said Cutrona. “Situations like this should never happen again, and we need to do what we can to mitigate these dangerous accidents that severely impact our communities.”

Legislation under House Bill 23 has been voted out of that committee and is now expected to be voted on the House floor on Wednesday.

The amendments added to the transportation budget bill concerning train safety include the following:

Requires the Ohio Public Utilities Commission (PUCO) and the Department of Transportation (DOT) to work with each railroad company in Ohio to ensure that the wayside detector systems are operational, effective and current.

Mandates that a train must have a two-person crew.

Cutrona services on the House Finance Committee and the Finance Committee on Transportation.