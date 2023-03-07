EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Over the last month, nurse practitioner Elizabeth Zinni has seen patients from the East Palestine area after they had gone to the health clinic in town complaining of exposure to last month’s train derailment.

“They was no offering blood work to be drawn, lab tests or imaging, so they did have some questions for me,” Zinni said.

But neither Zinni nor her partners in Canfield have received much in the way of information from state or federal authorities.

“Are they tracking these patients? Are they tracking their health? Is there a system that we are supposed to report to?” Zinni asked.

What makes this even more complicated for healthcare providers, like those here, they’re not receiving any guidance on how to treat their patients or what they should even be looking for.

“Not only is this the beginning period but long-term. What need to be maintained as far as blood work goes? What levels are we looking for, specifically? Zinni asked.

While we’re told the CDC and state authorities have advised healthcare workers in both Ohio and Pennsylvania to treat patients based on their individual symptoms, Zinni says she’d like to see more specific guidance, especially on the potential long-term effects of exposure.

“We need to have a concrete protocol when it comes to treating and maintaining the health of these patients.

Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff announced in late February that they were expanding the services offered at its Health Assessment Clinic and that all visitors will have vital signs taken and be seen by a doctor who will conduct a medical examination and will refer patients if need be.