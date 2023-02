YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- You can go to a town hall on a possible recycling facility for tires and plastics in Youngstown.

Some neighbors are concerned this facility from SOBE will create air pollution. One of the speakers tonight will be ‘Hazardous Materials specialist’ Sil Caggiano.

He’ll discuss the derailment in East Palestine, and what he says could be similar emissions here. Tonight’s town hall starts at 6:30 p.m.

It’s at the Universalist Unitarian Church of Youngstown.