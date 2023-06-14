COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Video out of Columbus shows several people interrupting a session of the Ohio House, yelling about the situation in East Palestine.

“Our houses aren’t safe. I can’t breathe in my house,” one of the people was heard saying before the group was escorted out of the House chambers.

There were a couple of groups in Columbus Wednesday staging protests outside the Statehouse. They want Ohio Governor Mike Dewine to declare a state of emergency because of the train derailment.

“I think when folks do that, they actually lose the influence as opposed to the real impact of having meetings and sitting down,” said Rep. Jason Stephens, Ohio Speaker of the House. “The folks in East Palestine have been through a lot of difficult times over the last few months.’

This week Governor DeWine did ask for a second extension from FEMA on the amount of time he has to declare an emergency. Currently, there is a deadline of July 3.