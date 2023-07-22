EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Several people gathered in Lisbon Saturday to express their frustration towards the federal government and Norfolk Southern.

They feel both entities have not done enough to help the people in East Palestine. Some residents say they are still suffering months after the train derailment.

One woman called on President Biden to provide the support they are asking for.

“This is not a red issue. This is not a blue issue. This could happen in any area of the United States that has railroad tracks running through it. This could be your community next time,” said Jamie Wallace, of East Palestine.

The Unity Council for East Palestine was also asking for free and immediate health care for residents impacted by the derailment. The action would be part of #1881A of the Social Security Act, which is a law that enables the government to provide Medicare to those impacted by environmental hazards. So far, that action in East Palestine has not been taken.

President Biden said in the past that he would visit East Palestine, but that has not happened, yet.