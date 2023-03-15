EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – As East Palestine recovers, The Brightside Project is making sure residents are not forgotten.

The non-profit says they are transitioning from crisis relief to focusing on long-term recovery efforts with the launch of The Sunshine Bus.

Right now, the bus needs a coat of paint and the shelves filled before it hits the road. Once it’s ready, kids will be able to “shop” for free, picking out snacks, personal items and books.

“Children get to make all their choices, and that’s the most age-appropriate way right now to empower them and to build that self-esteem and build that resilience,” said Lisa Wallace, co-director of The Brightside Project.

The Sunshine Bus will eventually travel around Columbiana County. Its first stop will be in East Palestine.

“We want to launch in East Palestine because we know those children have experienced significant adversity in their life recently, and so we want to bring some sunshine to them,” Wallace said. “The biggest fear is that people are going to forget about East Palestine, but we at the Brightside Project, so long as we can help, we’re going to make sure people don’t forget about them.”

Also, every Wednesday, The Brightside Project invites those within the East Palestine School district to come and get items they need. They can come to its location at 483 E. Pershing St., Salem, between 9 a.m. and noon. Identification or proof of residency is required.