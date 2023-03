EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine will be in East Palestine on Friday to receive an update on the status of remediation work at the train derailment site.

Some of their scheduled stops include visits to East Palestine High School’s government class and culinary fundamentals class.

WKBN will live-stream DeWine’s speech, set to begin at 11 a.m.

Check back here for live updates on DeWine’s visit.