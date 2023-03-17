YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine sat down with First News anchors Dave Sess and Lindsey Watson to talk about East Palestine and the remediation efforts there following the train derailment.

DeWine had expressed his frustration in the past that the soil removal was not happening fast enough but said that it is now moving along more quickly. He is encouraged that the U.S. EPA has said that they will intervene if any federally approved facility refuses to take waste from East Palestine.

He also talked about property values, taxes for the schools and the concern about long-term health effects. DeWine said he talked to Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw about a fund that would be set up and administered by an independent party and Shaw agreed.

“The biggest concern is long-range. The unknown. My son, my daughter, so having a very definitive fund available if something comes up,” DeWine said. “We have to make sure the schools are held harmless. This is the railroad’s responsibility.

