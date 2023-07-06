EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The GOP’s top officer called out President Joe Biden Thursday for not visiting East Palestine yet.

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, posted on Twitter that “It’s been 126 days since Biden promised he’d visit East Palestine, Ohio ‘at some point’ and he still hasn’t. He has, however, attended multiple fundraisers.”

Biden said in March 2023 he intended to visit East Palestine. When asked about Biden’s comments at that time, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre later added that she had no new travel to announce for the president.

On Monday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine requested that Biden issue a Major Presidential Disaster Declaration following the East Palestine train derailment.