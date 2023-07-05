EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A total of $400,000 was raised for East Palestine through the Annika Fore East Palestine Golf Outing.

The outing happened May 15 and drew big names from around the country and hundreds of volunteers.

The Annika Fore East Palestine Golf Outing came together when Annika’s husband, Mike McGee, a native of East Palestine and son of local PGA Tour Champion, Jerry McGee, reached out to Ed Muransky to hold a fundraiser for the McGee’s hometown.

“Annika and our McGee family are thrilled to see the money we helped raise go to such great causes in the East Palestine community, especially the youth initiatives,” Mike McGee. “Hopefully this can lift the morale a little.”

In less than 50 days, a world-class event was pulled together with key partners and sponsors, including WKBN 27 First News.

The first round of funding recipients was announced by the United Way Wednesday and includes:

Little Bulldogs Football & Cheerleading – $20,000

Youth Girls Softball – $20,000

Youth Golf program – $25,000

Rotary Soccer – $10,000

EPYSA (East Palestine Youth Sports Association) – $20,000

FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) – $10,000

High School Athletics – $50,000

EP Teachers Union – $25,000

Fine & Performing Arts – $15,000

Robotics & STEM – $20,000

Bulldog Bucks for EP Businesses – $25,000

Camp Hope for first responders – $35,000

The remaining funds will go to The Way Station in East Palestine and be put into a fund for future initiatives. This organization has been on the front lines helping residents react and recover.

“We are excited to support the residents of East Palestine and specifically the children with educational, athletic and faith-based projects. The children have shown so much resiliency with their capacity to recover from the stress and trauma of this experience,” said Chaney Nezbeth, executive director of The Way Station. “These programs will provide diverse opportunities and remove financial barriers to participation that will instill pride in themselves and their community.”

You can still donate to The Way Station to support its work in East Palestine by visiting www.thewaystationinc.org.