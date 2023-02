EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- East Palestine neighbors will get help with clean up.

Republic Services is putting dumpsters in the village for free. It’ll be behind the old H & R Block on North Market Street.

Residents can take household items there for safe disposal, but it is not for entire house clean outs. If the dumpsters are full, don’t put things on the ground.

Just come back after they’ve been emptied.