EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – As East Palestine continues to recover from the train derailment, four graduating seniors were awarded scholarships by Norfolk Southern’s President to help further their education.

Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw personally presented four graduating seniors with the Bulldog Legacy Scholarship in East Palestine Friday morning.

“I’ve had this date circled on my calendar for a long time, education and investing in the community and investing in kids is important to me I’m a dad,” said Shaw.

The four seniors, Linsey Evans, Weston Jones, Libby McElroy and Ryan Rosen each received a $1,000 scholarship per year for up to four years of schooling as long as they maintain good grades.

They each also received a backpack and MacBook Air.

“I was not expecting it at all that was like a huge shock to me but I mean it’s a great thing to get,” said McElroy.

“I appreciate it a lot it’s great I’m grateful for the offer and opportunity to express my dreams of becoming an engineer at YSU,” said Jones.

The endowed scholarship fund is part of Shaw’s promise to “make it right” after February’s train derailment. It was created to provide scholarships for graduating seniors indefinitely.

“I donated close to $450,000 of my own money to set this up and I know that investments in our children and investments in their education is really good for them and it’s good for their family and it’s good for their community in the long run,” said Shaw.

Shaw says he looks forward to being back here for the scholarship presentation next year.

Here are more details on the winners: