EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A field hearing is planned for updates on the cleanup efforts following the East Palestine train derailment.

Monday, House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) and Environment, Manufacturing, and Critical Materials Subcommittee Chair Bill Johnson (R-OH) announced the hearing titled, “Life After the Train Derailment: Ensuring Transparency and Accountability for the People of East Palestine.”

Chairs Rodgers and Johnson released the following statement:

“The February train derailment and chemical spill upended the lives of people living in East Palestine and the surrounding region. As crews work to clean up these communities and help return life to normal, officials must provide full transparency for residents.

In March, the Committee heard from government officials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Administration and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. To continue building trust, we look forward to hearing from community leaders and rail industry officials next month regarding the ongoing cleanup efforts and the actions being taken to address residual environmental hazards.”

The hearing is planned for Friday, September 22 in East Palestine. Witnesses will be announced and are by invitation only.

The hearing will be open to the public and will be live streamed online.